TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 70,571 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,571 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $457,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $297.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.59 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,714.34. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $1,755,314.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,456.16. This trade represents a 30.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,825 shares of company stock worth $8,947,730. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

