Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,926,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,157 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRME. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 741.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
Prime Medicine Stock Down 3.2%
Shares of PRME opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $566.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRME
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder David R. Liu purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,219,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,675,081.20. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,250. Corporate insiders own 22.93% of the company’s stock.
Prime Medicine Profile
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prime Medicine
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.