VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,724 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 972,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 371,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,079,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH opened at $287.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.56. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $293.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

