Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $127.40 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $128.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

