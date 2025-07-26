Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $41.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

