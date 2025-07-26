Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 299 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average is $79.85. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $88.18.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

