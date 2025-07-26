Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 364,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,138,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $81.92 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

