Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 8,222 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,122.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCV stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $17.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

