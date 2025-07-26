Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

