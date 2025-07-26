Comparing SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG – Get Free Report) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Brookline Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp $654.14 million 1.47 $68.71 million $0.89 12.16

Profitability

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp 12.12% 6.69% 0.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SouthCrest Financial Group and Brookline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brookline Bancorp 0 1 0 1 3.00

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.94%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It provides credit, term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, consumer and residential loans, wealth and investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

