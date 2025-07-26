BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Takes $19.25 Million Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 705,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,251,000. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.76% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGMS. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 122,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

