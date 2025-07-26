Advisor OS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $149.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.19. Universal Display Corporation has a 52-week low of $103.70 and a 52-week high of $231.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

