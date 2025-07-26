Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 153,868 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 153,868 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,211,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

