Advisor OS LLC Acquires 881 Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 120.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $62.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.03.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

