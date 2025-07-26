Advisor OS LLC Purchases 435 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 35.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.2%

CSL opened at $434.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.41. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

