Pentair (NYSE:PNR) versus GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Head to Head Analysis

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) and Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

GD Culture Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pentair has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GD Culture Group and Pentair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GD Culture Group N/A -483.18% -232.75% Pentair 14.86% 21.62% 11.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.6% of GD Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Pentair shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of GD Culture Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Pentair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GD Culture Group and Pentair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GD Culture Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pentair 0 3 10 2 2.93

Pentair has a consensus price target of $115.46, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Pentair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pentair is more favorable than GD Culture Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GD Culture Group and Pentair”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GD Culture Group N/A N/A -$13.84 million ($1.03) -3.22 Pentair $4.10 billion 4.13 $625.40 million $3.66 28.20

Pentair has higher revenue and earnings than GD Culture Group. GD Culture Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pentair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pentair beats GD Culture Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses. It also publishes books in corporate history, finance, and economics, as well as plans and organizes online and offline activities, such as new book launches and book sharing sessions to promote new books and build influence and reputation for the corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Code Chain New Continent Limited and changed its name to GD Culture Group Limited in January 2023. GD Culture Group Limited is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The Water Solutions segment provides commercial and residential water treatment products and systems, including pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, commercial ice machines, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use water treatment systems, as well as installation and preventative services for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations. The Pool segment provides residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories comprising pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for applications in residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service, and construction and aquaculture solutions. Pentair plc was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

