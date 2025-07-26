Advisor OS LLC Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,417,000 after purchasing an additional 116,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,882,000 after buying an additional 50,321 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,017,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,694,000 after purchasing an additional 223,248 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.46.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $334.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

