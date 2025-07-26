Advisor OS LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,192.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 114,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 105,683 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 36,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Baird R W upgraded Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $282.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.17 and its 200-day moving average is $243.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $288.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

