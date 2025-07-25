FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TXN Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Goldberg forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ FY2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Arete began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $185.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average of $185.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,895,567,000 after purchasing an additional 453,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,274,000 after buying an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after acquiring an additional 267,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,584,490,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.