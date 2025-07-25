Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 117 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $462.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $477.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.96. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of -669.61 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total value of $3,202,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 781,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,213,466.73. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,511,002.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,820 shares of company stock valued at $113,297,985. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $495.00 target price (up from $490.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.17.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

