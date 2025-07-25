Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 41 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $278.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.79 and a 200-day moving average of $427.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 203,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Raymond James Financial downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

