25,743 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,999,630,000 after buying an additional 3,022,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,904,000 after acquiring an additional 687,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,889,126,000 after acquiring an additional 494,496 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $167,943,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $488.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $531.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.38. The stock has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.05.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,298 shares of company stock worth $1,739,171. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

