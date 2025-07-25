Fischer Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fischer Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $564.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $565.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $514.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $429.56 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.90.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

