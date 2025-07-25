Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by ANB Bank

ANB Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. ANB Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LIN opened at $471.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.80.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

