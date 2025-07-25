Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 6,522 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.08.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $288.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.82 and a 200-day moving average of $221.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $291.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

