Denver PWM LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4,036.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.13.

Chevron Trading Up 1.8%

CVX opened at $155.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $272.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.79. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

