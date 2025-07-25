Atria Investments Inc Sells 6,088 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of BX stock opened at $177.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day moving average of $150.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on BX

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone purchased 1,189,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,849,769 shares of company stock valued at $54,932,307 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.