Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Benchmark

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

TXN has been the subject of several other reports. Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $185.69 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The stock has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.37 and a 200-day moving average of $185.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.3% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the second quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.0% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

