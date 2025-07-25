Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 26,702 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,702 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $165,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the first quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $2,227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.3% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.6% during the first quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $158.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $151.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.24.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

