Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.07. The firm has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

