Stevens Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $279,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $1,718,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,016,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 455.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $531.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.07. The company has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

