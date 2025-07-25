Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.26.

Tesla Stock Down 8.2%

Tesla stock opened at $305.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.36 billion, a PE ratio of 176.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.38 and a 200-day moving average of $315.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

