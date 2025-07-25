Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $166,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 649,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,674.80. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,511,128.70. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,696 shares of company stock worth $12,222,245. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $771.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

