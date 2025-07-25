Freemont Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the first quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 5,661 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Leerink Partnrs cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.30.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $472.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.48 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.51 and a 200 day moving average of $464.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

