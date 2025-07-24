Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.4% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $47,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,912. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.91 and a 200-day moving average of $197.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

