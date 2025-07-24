Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.2% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.2% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1%

LLY stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $799.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $799.86. The firm has a market cap of $757.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

