Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $451.08. 868,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,104. The company has a market capitalization of $180.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $452.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

