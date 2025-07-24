Brookwood Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,975,207. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $74.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

