Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 406 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after buying an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $471,189,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $376.26. The company had a trading volume of 316,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,171. The stock has a market cap of $374.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

