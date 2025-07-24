Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.8% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1%
NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $564.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,516,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,599,387. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $566.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.21.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
