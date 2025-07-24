Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after buying an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after buying an additional 144,217 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,082,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,643,000 after purchasing an additional 139,176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $684.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,844. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $691.64. The company has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

