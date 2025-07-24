NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6%

JNJ opened at $169.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $406.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

