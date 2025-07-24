Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Decreased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after buying an additional 807,748 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,201.4% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 842,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after purchasing an additional 805,716 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 743,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,575,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $312.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $312.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.