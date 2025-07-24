Royce & Associates LP Sells 12,153 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,153 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $47,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 502,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,007,000 after purchasing an additional 94,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 299,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.73. 56,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,489. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.76 and a 200 day moving average of $318.01. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.16. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

