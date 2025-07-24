JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Corps Capital Advisors LLC

Corps Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

JEPI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,895. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

