SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,829,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after buying an additional 896,836 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,278,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,032 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after buying an additional 384,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $313.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $217.52 and a 52-week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

