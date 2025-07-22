United Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Bank trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $197,766,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.

ADBE stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.16. The company had a trading volume of 814,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.45. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

