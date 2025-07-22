Guidance Capital Inc. Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 60,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,996,512. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

