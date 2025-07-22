Obermeyer Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,536,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $631.73 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $634.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $606.13 and a 200-day moving average of $585.82.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

