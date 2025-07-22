Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $238,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

